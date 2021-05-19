KnowBe4, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

