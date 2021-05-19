National Bank Financial Comments on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNC. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

SNC opened at C$32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.76. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.40.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.