BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 465 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 34.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43,986 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $756,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.