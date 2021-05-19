Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,651.78, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.