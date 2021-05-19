Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,413 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

