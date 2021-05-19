Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 181.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

