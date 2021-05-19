Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 181.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.