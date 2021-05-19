Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $215,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

