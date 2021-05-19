Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $217.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

