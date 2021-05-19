Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

