Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 435 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

