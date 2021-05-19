Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch Sells 6,772 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Allen Peter Gransch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Allen Peter Gransch acquired 8,100 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,151.44.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$107,924.28.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.50 million. Analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -6.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.98.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.