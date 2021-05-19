Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.00. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGI. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $906.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.23.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

