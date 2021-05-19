$0.49 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Calavo Growers reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

