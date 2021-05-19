Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.93.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $432.86 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

