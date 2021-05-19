Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of TPX opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $41.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

