Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,346.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,515.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,601.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,412.35 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

