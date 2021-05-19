Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in American International Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

