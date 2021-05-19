Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $39,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

CI stock opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.15.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

