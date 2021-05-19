Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.71.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $333,685.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,451 shares of company stock worth $11,597,773 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after buying an additional 419,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.