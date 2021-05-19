Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zomedica by 68.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,870 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Zomedica alerts:

ZOM opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18. Zomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,764,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,757,776 shares of company stock worth $1,989,576.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.