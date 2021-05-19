Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,288.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,984.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

