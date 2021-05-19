Penbrook Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

