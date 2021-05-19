Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

