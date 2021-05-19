Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.40

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 6841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Perficient by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

