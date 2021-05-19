Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Up 6.9%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 180,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $722.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,260,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,874,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

