Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 176,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,441,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,125 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

