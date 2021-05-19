GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 30,778 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $13.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHG shares. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

