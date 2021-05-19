Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $15.21

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.77. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 286,600 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

