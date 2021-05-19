BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

BankUnited stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

