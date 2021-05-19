Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.15.

NYSE ESTC opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

