Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.