Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 79,355 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,090,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,110,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $2,609,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 7.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 746,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 38.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 160,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.