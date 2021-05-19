Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,035 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of -202.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

