Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $322.22 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

