Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 337.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

