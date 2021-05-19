Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,599,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $288.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $189.13 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.84 and a 200-day moving average of $294.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

