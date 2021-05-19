Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.04 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

