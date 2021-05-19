Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $48,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $229.47 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.28.

