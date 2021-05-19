Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $395,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $341.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.23 and a 200-day moving average of $316.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $242.07 and a one year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

