Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,800 VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

