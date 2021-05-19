Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $192.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.09. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.45 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.