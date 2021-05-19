Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 118,228 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $50,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 84.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

