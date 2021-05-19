Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,442,117 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $54,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VIAV shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

