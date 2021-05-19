Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last three months.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

