D Jason Sharpe Sells 3,215 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.47. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.25.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

