D Jason Sharpe Sells 3,215 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.
Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.47. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
