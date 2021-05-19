Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Buys 3,028 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Lee Bagwell acquired 3,028 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CBAN opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

