Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$7.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.73.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

