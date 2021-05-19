Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney Sells 3,000 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BNL stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
