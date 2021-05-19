Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney Sells 3,000 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BNL stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

