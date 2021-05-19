Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $71.92

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.92, but opened at $70.03. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $70.88, with a volume of 2,062 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.