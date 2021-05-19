$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM opened at $9.97 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

